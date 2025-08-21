Ahmedabad School Stabbing: Massive protests were witnessed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad after a class 10 student was stabbed by his junior, a class 8 student following an altercation. The police have now revealed the shocking Instagram chat between the accused boy and his friend where the boy has confessed to the crime.

On Tuesday afternoon, the victim Nayan Santani was approached by the accused boy and his friends outside the Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School building in Khokhra, Ahmedabad. A verbal fight broke out between them which soon turned physical. The accused then stabbed Nayan and fled from the spot. Following the incident, the police arrested the accused under the Juvenile Act and filed an FIR.

As per an NDTV report, the accused boy has the username museffff.ms on Instagram. The conversation between the boy and his friend goes like:

Friend: Bhai tumne kuch kiya aj? (Brother, did you do something today?)

Accused: Haan. (Yes.)

Friend: Bhai tumne chaku mara tha? (Brother, did you stab someone?)

Accused: Teko kisne bola (Who told you?)

Friend: Call kro ek min. Call pe baat karte (Please call for a minute. Let's talk.)

Accused: Nahi nahi (No, no.)

Friend: Chat pe ye sabh nahi. Merko tera naam pehle aaya dimag mai. Isliye terko kiya (Not over the chat. Your name came to my mind first so I texted you.)

Accused: Abhi bada bhai hain saath me. Usko nahi khabar. Bataya kisne! (I am with my brother. He doesn't know what happened today. Who told him?)

Friend: Vo mar gaya shayad se. (He (the victim) has died.)

As per the report, when the friend inquired about the reason behind the stabbing, the boy claims he had dared him: "Arey meko bolra tha ki kon hain kya karlega tu (He told me - who are you? What will you do?)"