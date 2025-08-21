Weather Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain activity across states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Uttarakhand and the Delhi-NCR region in the coming days. As per IMD, the monsoon trough is active and is moving southwards from its normal position. It will gradually move northwards from August 21. Due to this, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in many areas.

ALSO READ: Weather In Mumbai: City Put On Yellow Alert Today; Relief Likely After Heavy Rain For Five Consecutive Days Delhi-NCR Weather Today The Delhi-NCR region has witnessed light to moderate rain almost every day for the last few days. For Thursday, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain. As per the weather body, rain will continue for the next seven days.

UP Weather Many districts of western Uttar Pradesh may witness light to moderate rain on Thursday. Dry conditions will prevail in eastern UP districts. According to IMD, heavy rain is expected in eastern Uttar Pradesh from August 22 to 25 and in western Uttar Pradesh from August 23 to 26.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Attacker Rajesh Sakriya Sent To 5-Day Police Custody; What We Know So far Mumbai Weather Today IMD has placed Mumbai under a yellow alert for Thursday forecasting light rain accompanied by cloudy skies in the city and the suburbs. This will bring some relief to the residents who have been dealing with traffic congestion and waterlogging for the past few days. Heavy downpour has battered Mumbai for five consecutive days starting August 16.