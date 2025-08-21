Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s attacker Rajesh Khimji Sakriya was sent to five-day police custody after being produced before the court late on Wednesday night. The CM was attacked by the accused on Wednesday morning during a 'Jansunwai' event at her Civil Lines residence. Following this, the Delhi Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the man for attempt to murder.

Rajesh Khimji Sakria hails from Gujarat’s Rajkot. He met the CM in the guise of a petitioner during ‘Jansunwai’ and then slapped, pushed and pulled her hair.

Delhi CM Reacts

On Wednesday, CM Rekha Gupta said that the attack on her during the public event was a cowardly attempt to break her resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people.

CM Rekha Gupta sustained injuries to her hands and head. In response to the matter, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but I am feeling better now. I request all my well-wishers to please not bother to meet me. I will be seen working among you very soon. Such attacks can never break my spirit and resolve to serve the public. Now I will be among you with more energy and dedication than ever before. Jan Sunwai and resolving public problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support is my biggest strength.”