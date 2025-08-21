- By Nidhi Giri
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s attacker Rajesh Khimji Sakriya was sent to five-day police custody after being produced before the court late on Wednesday night. The CM was attacked by the accused on Wednesday morning during a 'Jansunwai' event at her Civil Lines residence. Following this, the Delhi Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the man for attempt to murder.
Rajesh Khimji Sakria hails from Gujarat’s Rajkot. He met the CM in the guise of a petitioner during ‘Jansunwai’ and then slapped, pushed and pulled her hair.
Delhi CM Reacts
On Wednesday, CM Rekha Gupta said that the attack on her during the public event was a cowardly attempt to break her resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people.
CM Rekha Gupta sustained injuries to her hands and head. In response to the matter, she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Naturally, I was in shock after this attack, but I am feeling better now. I request all my well-wishers to please not bother to meet me. I will be seen working among you very soon. Such attacks can never break my spirit and resolve to serve the public. Now I will be among you with more energy and dedication than ever before. Jan Sunwai and resolving public problems will continue with the same seriousness and commitment as before. Your trust and support is my biggest strength.”
Motive Behind Attack On Delhi CM
Rajesh's mother, Bhanu, said that her son is an animal lover. She claimed that her son was disturbed over the Supreme Court's recent ruling to move stray dogs in Delhi NCR to shelters. CCTV footage obtained from the CM's residence in Shalimar Bagh revealed that the attacker was planning the attack for the past 24 hours.
"The cowardly attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is part of a well-planned conspiracy. The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance," Chief Minister's Office said.
The attacker did the recce of the CM's residence and attempted the attack in a planned manner. The video has been handed over to the police and an investigation is underway into the matter.
"It is seen in the footage that the attacker did a recce of the Chief Minister's residence, made a video of the place and attempted to attack in a planned manner. This video has been handed over to the police and an intensive investigation is going on in this regard," the statement said.