Weather Mumbai Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai under a yellow alert for Thursday forecasting light rain accompanied by cloudy skies in the city and the suburbs. This will bring some relief to the residents who have been dealing with traffic congestion and waterlogging for the past few days. Heavy downpour has battered Mumbai for five consecutive days starting August 16. This is also Mumbai’s wettest August in years. The city was put on orange and red alerts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in multiple areas in Konkan districts. Additionally, moderate showers are likely at many places in South Madhya Maharashtra and at a few places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. The Marathwada region is expected to witness light rain.

Maharashtra Districts Under Yellow Alert Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Jalna, and Nagpur districts of Maharashtra have been placed under a yellow alert. Weather Mumbai Today: Rainfall Intensity Reduces The Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded 200 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. Mumbai airport received 208 mm rain, Vikhroli received 229.5 mm, Byculla 193.5 mm, Juhu 150 mm and Bandra 137.5 mm between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.