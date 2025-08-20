Monsoon Session: Home Minister Amit Shah and senior Congress MP KC Venugopal got involved in an argument over the "morality" of public representatives. The incident unfolded after Shah tabled the bill intended to remove the prime minister, chief ministers, and cabinet ministers if they remain in custody for more than 30 days on any serious criminal charge. The brief argument took place after the Congress MP questioned whether Shah upheld morality when he was arrested as the home minister of Gujarat. While replying to Venugopal, Shah reminded him that he had resigned from the post before he was even arrested.

While raising objections to the bill, Venugopal stated that he was curious to know if the home minister set the standards when he was arrested. "This bill is to sabotage the federal system of the country, it is meant to sabotage the basic principles of the Constitution. Leaders of the BJP are saying that this bill is to bring morality into politics. Can I ask the Home Minister a question? When he was the home minister of Gujarat, he was arrested. Did he uphold morality at that time?" the Congress MP asked.

ALSO READ: Bills To Remove PM, CMs, Ministers Sent To JPC After Oppn MPs Tear Copies, Throw Them At Amit Shah In Lok Sabha While replying to Venugopal, Shah stated that he resigned from the post before he was even arrested, adding that he did not take any post until he was given a clean chit in the "false case". "I want to set the record straight. Fake allegations were levelled against me, but despite that, I abided by morality and ethics and not only resigned but did not accept any constitutional post until I was cleared of all charges," Shah stated.