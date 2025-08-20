Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders - Kiren Rijiju and Ravneet Singh Bittu of assaulting female MPs from the party during the protest in Parliament. Trinamool also demanded that the two central ministers resign.

As Amit Shah introduced the three contentious bills proposing removal of the PM and chief ministers jailed for 30 consecutive days, a massive ruckus erupted in Lok Sabha and opposition leaders raised slogans and tore the copies of bills, throwing them towards the Home Minister inside the lower house.

Banerjee alleged the incident occurred when the protest by Trinamool MPs was underway in the Well of the house.

"Trinamool was the first to be in the Well. No one else was there. Much later, the Congress, the DMK and the others came in. So we did what was needed," he said, as quoted by NDTV

"As we were shouting slogans, Bittu and Kiren Rijiju came to assault two of our women MPs -- Shatabdi Roy and Mitali. They pushed the women MPs," Banerjee told reporters.

"So over this bill Bittu will shove our MPs? Kiren Rijiju will push them? We can't take any more... Bittu is a minister. He should resign. They are assaulting women," he added.

TMC MP Mitali Bagh Reacts

"While we were protesting against the bill, Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and Kiren Rijiju attacked me, they pushed me...This is condemnable,” said TMC MP Mitali Bagh, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Ravneet Singh Bittu Dismisses Claim

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu strongly dismissed the claims by Trinamool.

“It is not my culture to push anyone. I want to ask the TMC, who is teaching them all this? Is it Mamata Banerjee?" he said while speaking to CNN-News18.

“My family has laid down their life for the country, and I don’t belong to such a political ideology where women have to be disrespected,” he added.

“I challenge the TMC to come and fight me outside Parliament, and I am sure they will not be able to win,” Bittu further remarked.

Amit Shah Introduces Three Bills In Lok Sabha

Opposition leaders on Wednesday went all guns blazing against the Centre after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in Lok Sabha today, seeking to remove the Prime Minister, a Union Minister and Chief Minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory, if he or she has been arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row.