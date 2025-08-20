Extreme Rainfall Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has kept Mumbai on a red alert forecasting very heavy rain on Wednesday. Mumbai has been witnessing continuous rains since Saturday, severely impacting low-lying areas. As per IMD’s weekly forecast, the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall till Thursday, August 21, with wet conditions likely to continue beyond that.

Mumbai Weather Updates

-IMD's Extreme Rainfall Alert: On Wednesday, IMD forecast extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms for Mumbai. The weather body also issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts.

-Mumbai Local Affected: Services on the Central Railway's harbour line were back to normal by 3 am on Wednesday, more than 15 hours after being disrupted, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Power Cut On August 21: Electricity Shutdown On Thursday, Check List Of Areas By BESCOM

-Mumbai Monorail services resumed on Wednesday after a train broke down between Bhakti Park and Chembur stations near Mysore Colony on Tuesday evening.

-The University of Mumbai postponed all examinations scheduled for Wednesday.

-Multiple long-distance trains were either short-terminated or diverted following heavy rain. The Jodhpur–Dadar Express was halted at Borivali. Its return service originated from there instead of Dadar. Ahmedabad–Pune Duronto and Jaipur–Pune Express were diverted via Surat-Udhna-Jalgaon.

-Heavy downpour battered the city on the 5th consecutive day on Wednesday. This is also Mumbai’s wettest August in years.

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Advisory: Siraspur Road Closed Till August 23, Restrictions Imposed; Check Full Details

Reason Behind Extreme Rainfall In Mumbai

The torrential rains in Mumbaihave been attributed to multiple weather systems functioning simultaneously.

“A low-pressure area over Vidarbha, a cyclonic circulation over the Northeast Arabian Sea, a depression over the Bay of Bengal, and an active offshore Monsoon trough have resulted in vigorous Monsoon conditions over coastal Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, as per a Hindu report.