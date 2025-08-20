- By Nidhi Giri
Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi traffic police has alerted commuters for traffic disruptions in the capital till August 23 as repair and overhauling work is under way at Level Crossing No. 10 SPL, Huk-Bhdling (Siraspur Village Fatak) on Siraspur Road.
The Northern Railway Division is carrying out the maintenance project. The work on the section began on August 19, 2025.
Due to the maintenance work, traffic movement will be affected on the carriageway from Siraspur Metro Underpass to Siraspur Village and vice versa.
-Commuters are advised to take alternate routes to reach their destinations.
-Cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads where possible and make maximum use of public transport for safe travel.
-People are advised to plan their journey with sufficient time in hand.
Traffic will be affected on Siraspur Road from 19.08.2025 to 23.08.2025 due to emergency maintenance of L-XING No. 10 SPL, Huk-Bhd.
📍 Use alternate routes & public transport for a smoother journey
The Delhi Traffic Police have requested motorists to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience.
In another unrelated news, over 50 schools across Delhi received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, prompting police and the anti-bomb squad to launch a search operation. Recently, incidents of bomb threats to schools and other institutions have increased, disrupting their operations. However, all of them turned out to be hoax threats.
The fresh bomb threat to Delhi's schools comes just two days after 32 schools received a similar warning. The Delhi Fire Services on Monday stated that at least 32 schools in the national capital received bomb threats, triggering panic and prompting student evacuation, before officials declared them hoax.