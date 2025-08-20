Delhi Traffic Advisory: The Delhi traffic police has alerted commuters for traffic disruptions in the capital till August 23 as repair and overhauling work is under way at Level Crossing No. 10 SPL, Huk-Bhdling (Siraspur Village Fatak) on Siraspur Road.

The Northern Railway Division is carrying out the maintenance project. The work on the section began on August 19, 2025.

Due to the maintenance work, traffic movement will be affected on the carriageway from Siraspur Metro Underpass to Siraspur Village and vice versa.

-Commuters are advised to take alternate routes to reach their destinations.

-Cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads where possible and make maximum use of public transport for safe travel.

-People are advised to plan their journey with sufficient time in hand.

Traffic will be affected on Siraspur Road from 19.08.2025 to 23.08.2025 due to emergency maintenance of L-XING No. 10 SPL, Huk-Bhd.



📍 Use alternate routes & public transport for a smoother journey

📍 Use alternate routes & public transport for a smoother journey

📍 Follow traffic rules and directions of personnel at all…

The Delhi Traffic Police have requested motorists to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel for a smooth experience.