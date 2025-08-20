Rekha Gupta Attack: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man on Wednesday morning during a 'Jansunwai' event at her Civil Lines residence. The assault triggered debate over the safety of the chief minister who allegedly suffered injuries to her hand and head.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Rajesh Khimji Sakriya. "The accused said he belongs to Rajkot, Gujarat. It is being verified whether his name and address are accurate. His documents are being verified," police officials said.

What Type Of Security Does The Delhi CM Get? Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is provided the third highest security in India, which is the 'Z' category security of the Delhi Police. The security has been accorded according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs outlined in the 'Yellow Book' which states the protection protocols for VIPs and VVIPs.

ALSO READ: 43 Charred Voter IDs Found Near Union Minister’s Bungalow In MP's Tikamgarh: Report Former Delhi CM Atishi was also given the 'Z' category security during her tenure. 5 Types Of Security Available In India 1. Z+ 2. Z 3. Y+ 4. Y 5. X What All Is Included In Z Security? -4 to 6 NSG commandos -Police Staff -Apart from this ITBP or CRPF ALSO READ: Bengaluru Power Cut On August 21: Electricity Shutdown On Thursday, Check List Of Areas By BESCOM How Much Does The Security Cost Every Month? According to media reports, about Rs 15 to 20 lakh are spent every month on ‘Z’ security. Apart from this, around Rs 40 to 50 lakh are spent every month on 'Z+' security.

Motive Behind Today’s Attack Rajesh's mother, Bhanu, said that her son is an animal lover. She claimed that her son was disturbed over the Supreme Court's recent ruling to move stray dogs in Delhi NCR to shelters. CCTV footage obtained from the CM's residence in Shalimar Bagh revealed that the attacker was planning the attack for the past 24 hours. "The cowardly attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is part of a well-planned conspiracy. The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance," Chief Minister's Office said.