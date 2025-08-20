Tikamgarh News: A controversy erupted after 43 voter identity cards (voter IDs) were found near the official bungalow of Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar on Civil Line Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district. There was an alleged attempt to destroy the voter IDs as they were recovered in a charred state.

As per a Dainik Bhaskar report, the authorities reached the location after the revelation. The burnt condition of the voter IDs was confirmed by Tehsildar Satyendra Singh Gurjar, along with revenue officials. As per the report, the administration has taken the voter IDs into custody and an investigation is underway over suspected foul play and misuse.

The matter was brought to notice by MP representative Vivek Chaturvedi. He informed the Tehsildar asking for a full-fledged enquiry into the matter. An investigation has been ordered by Collector Vivek Shrotriya after the complaint was received.

ALSO READ: 'Sanctions' Or 'Tariff'? White House Says Trump Imposed Sanctions On India To End Russia-Ukraine War

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Tehsildar Gurjar informed that authorities are now tracking the identities linked to the voter IDs and find the origins. Efforts are also underway to check if any any illegal activity is associated withthese cards.

About Voter ID Cards

Election Commission of India (ECI) issues the voter ID, also known as EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) to all Indian citizens who are eligible to vote. It is a photo identity card which acts as a proof for voters, precenting impersonation and increase efficiency during elections. The voter ID card is also commonly known as as an election card or voter’s card.