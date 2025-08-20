- By Ajeet Kumar
Leavitt, during her press briefing, said that the intent behind the sanctions was to put secondary pressure on Russia. "Look, the president has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He's taken actions, as you've seen, sanctions on India and other actions as well. He's made himself very clear that he wants to see this war end, and he has scoffed at the ideas of others that have been raised that we should wait another month before any meeting takes place," she said.
Trump imposes 50 per cent tariff on India
"Trump used trade as leverage for Indo-Pak conflict to an end": White House claims
"[For] India and Pakistan [conflict], he [Trump] used trade in a very powerful way as leverage to bring that conflict to an end. So I know he's very proud of all of these achievements, and I know he's very honoured to serve as the president of the United States and to restore peace around the world," she said.
Trump meets Zelenskyy
Earlier on Monday, Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, with the former signalling his openness to a trilateral meeting with Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump said that he had a very successful day, while Zelensky noted that this was the "best conversation" he had with the US President so far.
Leavitt further said that Trump wishes to bring peace as soon as possible.
"The president wants to move and he wants to bring this war to an end as quickly as possible... With all of those European leaders leaving the White House, including the NATO Secretary General, they all agree that this is a great first step. And it's a good thing that these two leaders are going to be sitting down together, and the president expects that to happen," she said.
Leavitt further said, "I can assure you that the United States government and the Trump administration are working with both Russia and Ukraine to make that bilateral happen as we speak."
Trump's relentless efforts at brokering peace
Leavitt said that Trump's relentless efforts at brokering peace led to the European leaders being present at the White House within 48 hours of his meeting with Putin. "The President met with all of these European leaders at the White House 48 hours after sitting down with President Putin on American soil. In fact, there was so much progress in the readout that was given to these European leaders immediately following his meeting with President Putin that every single one of them got on a plane 48 hours later and flew to the United States of America," she said.
"So these leaders, who have this war in their backyard, are very grateful that the president took that call and that he was there to provide them with a readout of Russia's thinking on this, something that was not done by the previous administration at all," she added.
Leavitt reinstated the White House's claim that if Trump were the president, the war would have never happened when a reporter asked a question in that regard.
"The president often says that this war would not have started if he were in office and Putin confirmed that," the reporter asked.
Trump has repeatedly stated that the war wouldn't have started if he were in office, and surprisingly, Putin seems to agree. When asked about this, Leavitt confirmed that Putin did indeed say that. "True. Do you accept that as true? The European leaders do. Well, and President Putin himself said that, by the way," Leavitt said.
