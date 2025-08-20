US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on India to deter Russia from pursuing the Ukraine conflict. Trump has doubled India's tariff to 50 per cent by imposing an additional 25 per cent levy on the previously announced 25 per cent.



Leavitt, during her press briefing, said that the intent behind the sanctions was to put secondary pressure on Russia. "Look, the president has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He's taken actions, as you've seen, sanctions on India and other actions as well. He's made himself very clear that he wants to see this war end, and he has scoffed at the ideas of others that have been raised that we should wait another month before any meeting takes place," she said.

VIDEO | Washington DC: Addressing a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt refers to sanctions on India while talking about ending Russia-Ukraine war.



Trump imposes 50 per cent tariff on India

Earlier this month, Trump imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India and threatened to levy more if New Delhi continues to “fuel war”. In response, Indian Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last month played down the threat of the US imposing sanctions on countries buying Russian oil, saying it is confident of meeting its needs from alternative sources.

Puri said the world's third-largest oil importer should be able to deal with any problems with Russian imports by seeking supplies from other countries. India imports more than 85 per cent of its requirement of crude oil, which is turned into fuels like petrol and diesel in refineries.

"Trump used trade as leverage for Indo-Pak conflict to an end": White House claims

Further, Leavitt repeated the "false" claim made by Trump on brokering peace in the India-Pakistan conflict after Operation Sindoor. Leavitt, during her press briefing, said that Trump was proud of the peace deals and leveraged trade to end the Indo-Pakistan conflict after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.



"[For] India and Pakistan [conflict], he [Trump] used trade in a very powerful way as leverage to bring that conflict to an end. So I know he's very proud of all of these achievements, and I know he's very honoured to serve as the president of the United States and to restore peace around the world," she said.

Trump meets Zelenskyy

Earlier on Monday, Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, with the former signalling his openness to a trilateral meeting with Putin to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump said that he had a very successful day, while Zelensky noted that this was the "best conversation" he had with the US President so far.



Leavitt further said that Trump wishes to bring peace as soon as possible.

"The president wants to move and he wants to bring this war to an end as quickly as possible... With all of those European leaders leaving the White House, including the NATO Secretary General, they all agree that this is a great first step. And it's a good thing that these two leaders are going to be sitting down together, and the president expects that to happen," she said.

