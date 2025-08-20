Opposition leaders on Wednesday went all guns blazing against the Centre after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in Lok Sabha today, seeking to remove the Prime Minister, a Union Minister and Chief Minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory, if he or she has been arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row.

As Amit Shah introduced the bills, a massive ruckus erupted in Lok Sabha and opposition leaders raised slogans and torn the copies of bills and threw them towards the Home Minister inside the lower house. VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition MPs tear copies of three bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and throw paper bits towards him in Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla adjourns the House amid uproar. #ParliamentMonsoonSession #MonsoonSession



(Source: Third… pic.twitter.com/aAY12oBIFV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2025 Amid the fierce oppostion, the three bills, The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, have been referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament. Opposing the bill, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "I rise to oppose the introduction of these three Bills. This Bill is squarely destructive of the basic structure of the Constitution. This Bill opens the door for political misuse by instrumentalities of the State whose arbitrary conduct has been repeatedly frowned upon by the Supreme Court. It throws all existing Constitutional safeguards to the winds."

#WATCH | Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "I rise to oppose the introduction of these three Bills...This Bill is squarely destructive of the basic structure of the Constitution...This Bill opens the door for political misuse by instrumentalities of the State whose arbitrary… https://t.co/V8895YWhue pic.twitter.com/4AAv3ejnst — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025 AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also opposed the bill and said, "I stand to oppose the introduction of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025. This violates principle of separation of powers and undermines the right of the power to elect a Govt." "It gives executive agencies a free run to become judge and executioner based on flimsy allegations and suspicions. This Govt is hell-bent on creating a Police State. This will be a death nail unleashed on elected Govt. India Constitution is being amended to turn this country into a Police State," he added.

Before the bills were tabled, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the bills "draconian" and "undemocratic" and alleged that the Centre is putting a veil on the eyes of people by calling it an "anti-corruption measure".

"I see it as a completely draconian thing, as it goes against everything. To say it as an anti-corruption measure is just to pull a veil across the eyes of the people. Tomorrow, you can put any kind of a case on a CM, have him arrested for 30 days without conviction, and he ceases to be a CM. It is absolutely anti-constitutional, undemocratic and very unfortunate," Priyanka Gandhi said.

#WATCH | On the bill for the removal of the PM, CMs, and ministers held on serious criminal charges, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "I see it as a completely draconian thing, as it goes against everything. To say it as an anti-corruption measure is just to pull a veil… pic.twitter.com/Or5Q6effKK — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders echoed similar sentiments and said that the Centre wants to give power to the CBI and ED to "topple state governments directly". TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale charged that PM Modi and Amit Shah are looking for "new tricks" to topple state governments. "When vote-chori is exposed, Modi-Shah looking for new tricks. New Bill being brought today to allow CBI-ED to directly topple state govts for the BJP. A person is a criminal only when convicted by a court of law. Until then, they're an "accused". You can't remove a CM/Minister on mere accusation. Arrest by Modi-Shah's Central Agencies is not proof of guilt. Interesting fact: In the last 11 years, zero arrests of any Union/State ministers of BJP. All arrests only of Opposition leaders," he said in a post on X.

A person is a criminal ONLY when convicted by a court of law. Until then, they’re an “accused”. You can’t remove a CM/Minister… — Saket Gokhale MP (@SaketGokhale) August 20, 2025 AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said, "AAP strongly opposes the bill that the central government will introduce to parliament. This bill is a way to implement a dictatorship. The central government has been misusing agencies against the opposition leaders. Sometimes, they arrested ministers, and sometimes the chief ministers of other parties." "They put Satyendar Jain in jail for more than 1.5 years by putting a fake case on him, and a few days ago, they said that they do not have any evidence against him. According to this bill, Satyendar Jain would be ousted from his ministerial post, despite being innocent. Using this bill, they can even bring down the whole government," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the bill for the removal of the PM, CMs, and ministers held on serious criminal charges, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda says, "AAP strongly opposes the bill that the central government will introduce to parliament. This bill is a way to implement a dictatorship. The… pic.twitter.com/gVju7VVG3C — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025 What The Bills Propose? The three bills, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025, seek to remove a prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row. If any one of them is arrested and detained in custody for consecutive 30 days for offences that attract a jail term of at least five years, they will lose their job on the 31st day.

As per the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, there is no provision under the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 (20 of 1963) for the removal of the chief minister or a minister arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges. Hence, there is a need to amend section 45 of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, to provide a legal framework for the removal of a chief minister or a minister in such cases.

The objectives of the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, say there is no provision under the Constitution for the removal of a minister who is arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges. Hence, there is a need to amend Articles 75, 164 and 239AA of the Constitution, for providing a legal framework for the removal of the prime minister or a minister in the Union Council of Ministers and the chief minister or a minister in the Council of Ministers of States and the National Capital Territory of Delhi in such cases.