India on Wednesday rejected Dhaka’s claims that members of Bangladesh’s Awami League were engaging in anti-Bangladesh activities from Indian soil. Responding to media queries on the Press Statement issued by the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was “unaware of any such activities” and underscored that India does not permit political actions against other countries to be carried out within its territory.

“In response to media queries on the Press Statement issued by the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Official Spokesperson Shri Randhir Jaiswal said: The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law," the MEA statement read.

"The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. The Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced. India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people,” it added.

According to Dhaka, “many of the senior leaders of the party, absconding in several criminal cases in Bangladesh on account of grievous crimes committed against humanity, remain in the Indian territory.” The ministry also alleged that on July 21, 2025, under the garb of an NGO, Awami League leaders attempted to hold a public outreach at the Delhi Press Club, distributing booklets to journalists.

Dhaka’s statement warned that such activities “may also trigger public sentiment in Bangladesh, which may in turn impact the ongoing efforts of the two countries in further enhancing the relationship between the two closest neighbours.” Bangladesh Urges Strong Action From India The interim government called on New Delhi to take urgent steps to prevent anti-Bangladesh activities on Indian soil. It also urged India to immediately shut down any offices linked to the banned Awami League.

In May 2025, Bangladesh officially banned all activities of the Awami League, including its online presence, under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The decision followed ongoing war crimes trials against the party’s senior leaders. The move to ban the Awami League was taken on May 10, 2025, during a special meeting of the Advisory Council of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. The council also approved an amendment to the International Crimes Tribunal Act, enabling the tribunal to penalise political parties, their affiliates, and supporters for crimes against humanity.