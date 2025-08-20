Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted a brand-new motorcycle to an Alaska man after he went viral on Russian state media for complaining that the Ukraine war had made it more expensive to repair his Soviet-era bike, the New York Post reported. Ural, the motorcycle company, founded in 1941 in western Siberia, now assembles its bikes in Petropavlovsk, Kazakhstan, and distributes them through a team based in Woodinville, Washington, as per an AP report.



This marks the second such incident where the Russian side openly displayed its Soviet nostalgia. A day before the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was seen wearing a white sweatshirt with "CCCP", the abbreviation for the USSR in Russian.

Mark Warren: The lucky man

Mark Warren, a retired fire inspector from Anchorage, said he was handed the keys to a new Ural motorbike by a Russian embassy official, Andrei Ledenev, last week, shortly after Putin's high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump.



"I have to say that this is a personal gift from the President of the Russian Federation," the Russian official told Warren in a video later broadcast on state media.



The unusual episode began on August 9, when a Russian TV crew in Anchorage stopped Warren while he was out running errands on his old Soviet-era motorcycle. They admired the vehicle but soon questioned him about the Putin-Trump summit and the economic impact of the war.



Warren mentioned that spare parts for his bike had become difficult and costly to repair due to multiple sanctions on Russia, as the manufacturing facility was located in Ukraine.