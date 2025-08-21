Delhi Schools Bomb Threats: At least six schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday, a day after a similar warning was issued to blow up over 50 schools in the national capital. On receiving information about the bomb threat, police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and fire department team reached the spot. No suspicious object has been found in the investigation so far.

"Bomb threat email sent to 6 schools in Delhi, including Dwarka Sector-5 and Prasad Nagar areas.

Over 50 Delhi schools Receive Bomb Threats, Declared 'Hoax'

Earlier on Wednesday, around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats through e-mail. However, hours later, the police declared them as 'hoax'. officials said.

Around 50 schools received bomb threats via e-mail, which were from the same group named 'Terrorizers 111' that had sent the mail on Monday, said the police sources. They said the email sender demanded 2,000 Dollars in cryptocurrency.

"We are the Terrorizers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras," the threatening mail read.

(With PTI inputs)