Ahmedabad Student Stabbed To Death: A class 8 student, who was stabbed by a boy of class 10, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, triggering massive protest in Ahmedabad. Victim's family members and locals staged protest outside the school. They also entered the school and vandalised its office.
The boy was stabbed in the Seventh-Day Adventist school, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. Following the incident, the police arrested the minor accused and filed an FIR.
Hindu Organisations Stage Protest
Soon after the identity of the accused revealed, hundreds of activists from the Hindu organisations turned up outside the school and started sloganeering. As protesters turned violent and vandalised the school, police arrived there and controlled the situation.
On the death of a student after being stabbed by another, Joint CP Jaipal Singh Rathore said, "Two students entered into a quarrel and one of them stabbed the other. Police registered an FIR yesterday itself. The accused was detained. During treatment, the injured child died. So, his family, parents of other students and the Sindhi community have gathered here. Police personnel are here in adequate numbers. Further investigation is being done. The deceased child hailed from Sindhi community and the main accused is from Muslim community."
