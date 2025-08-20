Bhopal: An 18-year-old student allegedly poured petrol on a 26-year-old guest teacher and set her on fire at an Excellence School in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday afternoon. The teacher suffered approximately 25 percent burn injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital, where her condition is reported to be stable.

The accused, Suryansh Kochar, a former student of Excellence School (Utkrisht Vidyalaya) located in the Kotwali police station area of Narsinghpur district, allegedly carried out the attack due to a personal grudge. Police say the motive was linked to a complaint the teacher had previously filed against him. The incident occurred around 3:30 PM, when Kochar reportedly went to the teacher’s home carrying a bottle of petrol. Without any warning, he doused her with the flammable liquid and set her on fire before fleeing the scene.

The victim is a 26-year-old guest teacher at the Excellence School. The accused is 18 years and one month old and a class 12 student of the same institution. He went to the victim's house with petrol late on Monday afternoon, doused her with it, and set her ablaze. She has sustained 25 percent burns and is stable," Additional SP Narsinghpur Sandeep Bhuria said, according to the TOI report.

He added, "The accused escaped after the incident, but was arrested within hours. The actual cause that triggered the incident will be clear once the investigations are over. The accused and victim were known to each other." The accused and the teacher had known each other for over two years, during which time Suryansh Kochar reportedly developed a one-sided attachment to her, according to police. He had been expelled from the school where the teacher worked a few years ago and was currently enrolled at another institution.