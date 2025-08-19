In a major crackdown on human trafficking, Bihar Police freed 112 children and women during a fortnight-long special drive under Operation Naya Savera conducted from July 31 to August 14. The rescued victims include 41 minor girls, 7 women, and 64 minor boys who were trapped in human trafficking, prostitution, orchestra groups, theatre troupes, and child labour networks.

According to CID ADG (Weaker Sections) Amit Kumar Jain, police also arrested 50 traffickers, 28 men and 22 women, and registered 24 FIRs across the state. Action was taken against 19 orchestra groups, with the highest number from Kishanganj (7), followed by Purnia, Rohtas and Araria (3 each), Patna (2), and Madhubani (1).

Rescue operations were carried out in multiple districts. In Saran, 29 people were freed from trafficking networks, while Bettiah saw one rescue. In child labour cases, 63 children were freed, including 23 from Patna, 21 from Sitamarhi, and others from Vaishali, Katihar, Bagaha, Madhubani, and railway stations at Narkatiaganj and Sasaram. Among the rescued were also 22 victims from outside Bihar, three from Nepal, 13 from West Bengal, four from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Odisha and Jharkhand.

For their exemplary performance in the campaign, Saran district was awarded first prize while Patna secured second place.

ALSO READ: Jammu: Pigeon Carrying Threat Note Caught Near Border, Security Agencies Suspect Role Of Pakistani Terrorists

Since January this year, the Bihar Police have intensified their crackdown on trafficking. Statewide, 329 FIRs have been registered and 1,016 victims rescued — including 217 minor girls, 77 women, and 722 minor boys. A total of 250 traffickers, comprising 197 men and 53 women, have been arrested and booked under relevant IPC sections.