Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the SBI Foundation ICU project at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI). The new ICU will operate at the Saloni Heart Centre, dedicated to treating children with congenital heart disease.

On this occasion, the SBI Foundation contributed Rs 10 crore to the centre, which will be used to procure state-of-the-art equipment and resources. CM Yogi noted that for years, Uttar Pradesh lacked advanced facilities for pediatric cardiac treatment. However, since the Saloni Heart Centre was established a year and a half ago, children no longer need to travel to Delhi or Mumbai for surgeries.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Today Live Updates: Local Trains On Harbour Line Suspended, Traffic Hit Amid Waterlogging, IMD Red Alert

Highlighting the achievements of the institute, the Chief Minister said that over 300 children have successfully undergone heart surgery at SGPGI. While the first phase of the centre is fully operational, work on the second phase is progressing rapidly.

Praising the efforts of Saloni Heart Foundation directors Mili Seth and Himanshu Seth, CM Yogi said the initiative has brought new hope to thousands of families. He also lauded the role of SBI Foundation, linking it to the success of the Global Investors Summit 2023. Drawing a parallel with the state’s success in eliminating encephalitis, he expressed confidence that the centre would emerge as a milestone in pediatric cardiac care.