Vote Adhikar Yatra LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday continued his "Vote Adhikar Yatra" for the third consecutive day in Bihar against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The Congress MP was accompanied by RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, as well as CPI-M leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, in Nawada.

Addressing the supporters in the rally, Tejashwi Yadav said that the youth of Bihar have resolved to defeat the Nitish Kumar-led "old and rickety" government in the state and claimed that they will make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India in the next Lok Sabha elections.

"The youth have resolved that they will remove from power this old and rickety government, and ensure that Rahul Gandhi is the PM after the next Lok Sabha polls," the RJD leader said. #WATCH | Nawada, Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "...in collusion with the Election Commission, these BJP people are snatching away the voting rights of poor youths. The names of poor people have been removed, and a living person who voted during the Lok Sabha elections… pic.twitter.com/Y3EQ6H7FHi — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025 Tejashwi further exuded confidence that their alliance will form a government in Bihar after the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, scheduled for October-November. ALSO READ: Voter Adhikar Yatra: Bihar's First United Oppn March After Three Decades; Grand Alliance To Canvass 23 Districts In 16 Days

"The Nitish Kumar-led government has become ‘khattara' (rickety) and it needs to be urgently replaced. The young should now get a chance. We have a vision for Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav said during Nawada rally. Attacking the Election Commission over the SIR, Yadav reiterated that the special intensive revision of electoral rolls was an exercise to snatch people's right to vote. "The SIR is dacoity of votes, and we will not allow that to happen. It's a conspiracy of the ruling dispensation to disenfranchise voters in Bihar," he alleged.

Vote Adhikar Yatra In Nawada: What Rahul Gandhi Said? Continuing his attack on the Election Commission, Rahul Gandhi accused the poll body of "colluding" with the BJP to "steal votes" and said that the Mahagathbandhan will not allow even one vote to be stolen in Bihar. Gandhi said the right to vote has been given to the people by the Constitution and alleged that PM Modi, Amit Shah and the Election Commissioners are "snatching" it away from them.

"This is your right that has given to you by the Constitution that you have fought for and Modi, Shah and election commissioners are snatching away from you. (RJD's) Tejashwi (Yadav), me and the other (Mahagathbandhan) leaders standing here want to tell them that we will not let you steal even one vote in (Bihar)," Gandhi said.

जो सुबोध कुमार जी के साथ हुआ, वही लाखों लोगों के साथ बिहार में हो रहा है।



वोट चोरी भारत माता पर आक्रमण है - बिहार की जनता ये होने नहीं देगी। pic.twitter.com/Xtfun3CGPG — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2025 He alleged that the EC-BJP have "stolen" the elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. In Maharashtra, about 1 crore voters were added through magic between the Lok Sabha and assembly polls, Gandhi said. He said the Congress asked the EC to provide a machine-readable voters list and CCTV footage, but the poll body refused. ALSO READ: Bihar SIR: SC Directs EC To Disclose Identities Of 65 Lakh Deleted Voters From Electoral Roll By August 19