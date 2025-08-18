The opposition Grand Alliance, led by Rahul Gandhi, has formally launched a 16-day Voter Adhikar Yatra across Bihar as part of its preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. Unlike previous election campaigns, this is the first yatra in the state after 1988–89 where all parties of an alliance are walking together on the road. The last similar campaign was led by VP Singh under the Jan Morcha banner, involving multiple parties, before a change of power in the Centre and Bihar.

The yatra will cover 1,300 km, passing through 23 districts and 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, indirectly reaching around 175 assembly constituencies. During the journey, constituent parties of the Grand Alliance will assess their organisational strength.

ALSO READ: Hurricane Erin Strengthens To Category 4: Flights Cancelled, Power Outages Reported As Strong Winds And Heavy Rains Lash Caribbean | Check Details

District units have been instructed to display flags and banners along the route, hold brief addresses at halts, and record the proceedings on video to aid in future ticket distribution decisions.

The primary focus of the yatra is rigging in the intensive voter revision (AIR), while also highlighting perceived shortcomings of the current state government. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has been outlining promises for new facilities and full implementation of welfare schemes if the Grand Alliance comes to power. He also accused the state government of partially copying the Grand Alliance’s announced schemes.