Rishikesh News: Laxman Jhula Police briefly detained 37 people including nine women from an orchestra group for organizing a party at a resort near Chilla Canal, Kauria Bridge in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh. Most of the accused are fertilizer traders from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. All of them were released after taking action under the Police Act and imposing fines. All these businessmen had come to the resort on the invitation of the area manager of a fertilizer company, jagran.com reported.

Laxman Jhula SHO Santosh Pathwal went on patrol with his team on Monday night. When the team reached Evana Resort near Chilla Canal, Kauria Bridge at around 10:30 pm, they were alerted by loud music from inside. The SHO stated that in view of the monsoon rains, SDM Yamkeshwar had given instructions to keep the resorts and camps closed in the areas. Violating the orders, a party was organised at the location. ALSO READ: 43 Charred Voter IDs Found Near Union Minister’s Bungalow In MP's Tikamgarh: Report Reason For Organising Party Revealed Manoj Kumar, resident of village Tigri, Thana Mawana, Muzaffarnagar had organized the rave party in the resort. During interrogation, Manoj revealed that he is the area manager of West Uttar Pradesh region in Chittari Agriculture Company and looks after the company's work in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Bulandshahr.

The company had given him a target of selling fertilizer worth Rs 4 crore in this monsoon season, which he was unable to achieve. He offered fertilizer distributors and fertilizer traders to join the rave party with lucrative packages. On his invitation, 28 businessmen from Muzaffarnagar district joined the rave party in the first phase.