A Madhya Pradesh civil judge aspirant who had gone missing from Narmada Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, has been traced near the Nepal border in Paliakalan in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. On August 7, 29-year-old Archana Tiwari had taken a train from Indore to Katni for Rakshabandhan celebrations.

The police officials have not yet revealed how Archana reached the border area. Police officials have said that they will answer these questions only after interrogating Archana on Wednesday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) will bring her to Bhopal.

Archana, who is preparing for judicial service while staying in a hostel in Indore, is a resident of Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. On August 7, she left Indore by Narmada Express to go to Katni to tie Rakhi on Rakshabandhan. However, she went missing on the way.

As per the police investigation, the location of Archana’s mobile was last traced from Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, after which her phone was being switched off.

The police teams scanned footage from 97 cameras across various railway stations. Searches were also conducted in forest areas and around railway tracks with the help of sniffer dogs and drones. Cyber police were also involved in the case.

Bhopal GRP was camping in search of the girl for the last three days. The police had received information that Archana was trying to flee to Nepal. The reason for the move is not yet known.

Gwalior Constable Being Interrogated

On Tuesday morning, Archana first spoke to her brother and Youth Congress District President Divyanshu Anshu Mishra. He informed the family that Archana was safe. Meanwhile, GRP detained constable Ram Tomar posted in Gwalior and questioned him. The constable had allegedly booked Archana's train ticket.