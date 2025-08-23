Vande Bharat Train Update: Indian Railways has announced to run yet another Vande Bharat Express Train in Bihar. According to the officials, a new Vande Bharat train will run from Purnia to Patna. However, the official route is not announced yet; the authorities are planning to run the Purnia-Patna Vande Bharat Express train via Muzaffarpur, Khagaria and Samastipur.

This move will not only improve rail connectivity in Bihar but also reduce travel time from Samastipur, Muzaffarpur and other regions to the capital city. Details About Purnia-Patna Vande Bharat Express Train In a significant push to improve rail connectivity in Bihar, the Railway Ministry has announced to run the Purnia-Patna Vande Bharat Express train. The Express train is expected to run from Purnia Court to Patna via stops at Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Khagaria, Jagran.com reported.

ALSO READ: Bihar News: Patna-Purnia Expressway Declared National Expressway; To Cut Travel Time To 3 Hours | Check Route, Key Areas, Other Details If the Purnia-Patna Vande Bharat train runs via the Samastipur-Khagaria route, the residents in Samastipur and nearby areas would benefit. At present, it takes hours to reach Patna via road due to traffic congestion. With the launch of Vande Bharat, travel time would reduce significantly, with the Railways Ministry providing modern facilities at affordable rates. Though the Indian Railways has announced to run the Purnia-Patna Vande Bharat, there is no update on stoppages and the route.

Launch Of Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Train Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express Train on Friday, boosting rail connectivity in the poll-bound state. The Gaya-Delhi Amrit Bharat Train will depart from Gaya every Sunday and Thursday from August 20 and reach Delhi the next day via Prayagraj, Dehri On Sone and other stations.