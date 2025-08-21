Bihar News: The Patna-Purnia Expressway, one of the most significant road infrastructure projects in Bihar, has been designated as the National Expressway by the Central Government. In a recent notification, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways declared it as National Expressway-9 (NE-9).

The expressway will be the first of its kind in Bihar to be built within the state boundaries. Once operational, it will cut travel time between Patna and Purnia to three hours and will benefit Seemanchal and other nearby regions.

The Patna-Purnia Expressway spans around 250 km in length and passes through several key regions in Bihar, including Narharpur, Harlocahanpur, Bajidpur, Saronja, Rasna, Parora and Fatehpur. The 250-km-long expressway will connect Mirnagar Arezi (Hajipur) on NH-22 to NH-27 (East-West Corridor) at Hansdah in Purnia district.

ALSO READ: Patna Water Metro Update: Bihar To Get India's Second Water Metro Soon | Check Route, Expected Fare

The Patna-Purnia Expressway will cut travel time between the two regions to three hours. Additionally, the NE-9 will boost economic and social development in Seemanchal and other nearby areas.

The ambitious project includes 21 major bridges, 140 minor bridges, 11 railway overbridges, 21 interchanges and 322 underpasses. In addition to this, link roads will also be constructed to connect the district headquarters of Samastipur, Saharsa and Madhepura.

While expressing gratitude to the Centre for designating national expressway status to Patna-Purnia Expressway, Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin said, "Being notified as National Expressway-9 is a proud moment for Bihar. Since the announcement of this project, work has progressed rapidly, and the state government is extending all necessary support to the Centre to ensure it is completed on time and will continue to do so."