Rapido Fine News: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the ride-hailing service, Rapido, over misleading advertisements. The ads, which promised "Auto in 5 minutes or Get Rs 50" and "Guaranteed Auto" were found to be false and deceptive to consumers and also failed to disclose crucial information.

The "Rs 50" refund was not a cash payment but was, in fact, given as Rapido coins that expired within seven days. This condition was mentioned in a tiny font under the Terms and Conditions (T&C) on its website. The CCPA flagged this as a deceptive practice, stating that the company was luring users into booking rides and then shifting liability to its drivers.

ALSO READ: GST Reforms: Group Of Ministers Approve Centre's Proposal Of Two-Slab Structure The CCPA also noted that the company had listed all terms and conditions in a very small font, making it difficult for users to read and understand the conditions. The fine print T&C contradicted the main claims, and the company's disclaimer in the app was in an unreadably small font. The terms and conditions also attempted to shift liability by stating that the guarantee was provided by the "captain" (drivers) and not the company itself.

For these violations, the CCPA has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Rapido, citing misleading advertising and unfair trade practices. The company must also reimburse all customers who were promised Rs 50 in compensation but did not receive it. The CCPA issued a warning, stating that Rapido must provide the compensation without delay.

ALSO READ: Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Status On Day 3, Allotment And Listing Details The CCPA's action was prompted by a significant increase in consumer complaints against Rapido. The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) received 575 complaints from April 2023 to May 2024 and 1,224 complaints from June 2024 to July 2025. The CCPA found that Rapido's ads violated the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements, 2022, which state that disclaimers cannot contradict the main claim or hide important information. Despite its huge network operating in over 120 cities, Rapido's campaigns ran for 1.5 years until the CCPA intervened to protect consumer interests.