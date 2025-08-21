- By Yashashvi Tak
Patna Water Metro: Bihar is set to become home to India’s second water metro service, with a new route planned along the Ganga River from Pahleja Ghat in Chhapra to Bidupur in Vaishali. Spanning approximately 50 kilometers and featuring six ports, the project was announced by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal. This initiative is part of the central government’s larger effort to promote sustainable transport, boost economic development, and enhance tourism through the use of inland waterways.
"Patna is being considered for the introduction of a Water Metro, replicating the successful Kochi Water Metro Model, either full or in part, depending upon geographical condition," Minister Sonowal said.
Patna Metro Project Highlights
1. 16 new jetties will be constructed across Patna.
2. Two modern terminals will be developed along the Ganga River, alongside the establishment of a dedicated vessel hub for the maintenance and management of ferry services.
3. The National Inland Waterways Institute (NIWI) in Patna will be upgraded into a Centre of Excellence, supporting innovation and training for both the project and future developments in inland water transport.
4. These efforts aim to position Patna as a major hub for inland water transport in eastern India, while also encouraging tourism along the Ganga riverfront.
5. The project is expected to generate local employment opportunities in areas such as ferry operations, terminal management, and maintenance.
A team from Kochi Metro Rail Limited recently visited Patna to assess potential routes and explore safe operational strategies for the water metro on the Ganga River. The final feasibility report is expected to be submitted by December this year.
Patna Water Metro: Ticket Price And Passenger Capacity
1. Capacity and Fare: Each water metro boat will accommodate around 100 passengers, with fares expected to range between ₹20 and ₹40.
2. Eco-Friendly Operations: The boats will run on electricity and solar power, requiring less than one metre of water depth to operate.
3. Benefits: Officials state the service will help ease road traffic and offer commuters a faster, cleaner, and more sustainable travel alternative.
Patna Water Metro: Route
The proposed route will include six ports: Pahleja Ghat, Digha Ghat, NIT Ghat, Konhara Ghat, Kangan Ghat, and Bidupur Ghat. To ensure safe and efficient operations, the government will assess water flow patterns during the monsoon season before selecting the appropriate type of engine. Construction of the ports will commence once the final feasibility report is submitted.
To further enhance Bihar’s waterway infrastructure:
1. New Vessels & Terminals: The state will receive two hybrid catamaran vessels and two new Ro-Pax terminals to improve passenger and cargo transport capabilities.
2. Navigation Efficiency: Quick Pontoon Opening Mechanisms (QPOMs) will be installed at four strategic locations to facilitate smoother and more efficient vessel movement.
3. Collaborative Development: A joint task force, comprising officials from the Bihar government and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), has been formed to identify and advance sustainable development opportunities along National Waterway-1 (NW-1), which traverses the state.