Patna Water Metro : Bihar is set to become home to India’s second water metro service, with a new route planned along the Ganga River from Pahleja Ghat in Chhapra to Bidupur in Vaishali. Spanning approximately 50 kilometers and featuring six ports, the project was announced by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal. This initiative is part of the central government’s larger effort to promote sustainable transport, boost economic development, and enhance tourism through the use of inland waterways.

"Patna is being considered for the introduction of a Water Metro, replicating the successful Kochi Water Metro Model, either full or in part, depending upon geographical condition," Minister Sonowal said.

Patna Metro Project Highlights

1. 16 new jetties will be constructed across Patna.

2. Two modern terminals will be developed along the Ganga River, alongside the establishment of a dedicated vessel hub for the maintenance and management of ferry services.

3. The National Inland Waterways Institute (NIWI) in Patna will be upgraded into a Centre of Excellence, supporting innovation and training for both the project and future developments in inland water transport.

4. These efforts aim to position Patna as a major hub for inland water transport in eastern India, while also encouraging tourism along the Ganga riverfront.

5. The project is expected to generate local employment opportunities in areas such as ferry operations, terminal management, and maintenance.

A team from Kochi Metro Rail Limited recently visited Patna to assess potential routes and explore safe operational strategies for the water metro on the Ganga River. The final feasibility report is expected to be submitted by December this year.