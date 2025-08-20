Kolkata Metro Expansion: Kolkata is set to witness one of its biggest transport milestones on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates three new metro corridors, including the completion of the East–West Metro’s full stretch from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan. Officials said the new services will significantly cut travel time and provide affordable, faster journeys for thousands of commuters every day.

The launch comes just weeks before Durga Puja, the city’s busiest season and is expected to ease road traffic and reduce pressure on buses and taxis. Metro Railway has announced 180 daily services on the East–West line, making it one of the most extensive additions in recent years.

Until now, the East–West Metro operated in two separate sections — Sector V to Sealdah (9.2 km) and Esplanade to Howrah Maidan (4.8 km). The missing link, a 2.6 km underground stretch between Esplanade and Sealdah, will be opened on Friday, completing the entire 16.6 km route.

With the sections now connected, trains will run from 6.35 AM to 9.40 PM daily. During peak hours in the morning and evening, commuters can expect a train every eight minutes. Services will be available every 10 minutes in the afternoons and every 15 minutes during off-peak periods. Sundays will also see operations, starting later in the day at 9 am.

The East–West Metro, which includes India’s first underwater metro tunnel beneath the Hooghly River, promises to transform connectivity between Salt Lake, Sealdah and Howrah. A journey from Howrah to Sector V, which earlier cost around Rs 500 by taxi, will now be available at just Rs 70.

Kolkata Metro Expansion: Three Corridors For The City Green Line (Howrah Maidan – Salt Lake Sector V):

The full East–West stretch now connects the IT hub of Sector V with Howrah railway station. The corridor is expected to attract a high number of office-goers and railway passengers.

Yellow Line (Noapara – Jai Hind Airport):

This 7 km extension marks the first metro connection to Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. The section links the airport to Noapara, an interchange with the Blue Line. A ride from the airport to Noapara will cost Rs 20, while a trip to Esplanade will cost ₹40.

Orange Line (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay – Beleghata):

The 4.4 km stretch extends services to important points like Science City and hospitals near Ruby Crossing. Fares from the airport to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay are fixed at ₹65. Kolkata Metro Fare Structure The metro will continue with a distance-based fare model, ranging between Rs 5 and Rs 70. Some key slabs include: Airport to Jessore Road – Rs 5 Airport to Noapara – Rs 20 Airport to Esplanade/Chandni Chowk – Rs 40 Airport to Kavi Subhash – Rs 45 Airport to Howrah – Rs 50 Airport to Ruby – Rs 65 Airport to Sector V – Rs 70 Expansion At Record Pace Kolkata was home to India's first metro service, launched in 1984. However, in the first three decades, only 27.99 km of tracks were added. In the past ten years alone, more than 45 km have been completed — a growth of 161 per cent.