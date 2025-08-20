In another incident of flight disruption, a Kolkata-bound Alliance Air flight returned to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI), Guwahati, after a technical snag was suspected mid-air. The flight made an emergency landing, and all the passengers and crew members were safely disembarked. Following the incident, a ‘full-scale’ emergency was enforced at the airport.

“Following the diversion of a GAU-CCU flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, at 1.42 pm on August 20,” an airport spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

The spokesperson said that all the passengers were safe and were provided with necessary support and alternative arrangements upon landing. “Passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staffers. While the airline coordinated alternative onward travel for the passengers, LGBIA's terminal operations team remained on standby to provide all necessary support,” the spokesperson added.