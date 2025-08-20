- By Chetna Shree
In another incident of flight disruption, a Kolkata-bound Alliance Air flight returned to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI), Guwahati, after a technical snag was suspected mid-air. The flight made an emergency landing, and all the passengers and crew members were safely disembarked. Following the incident, a ‘full-scale’ emergency was enforced at the airport.
“Following the diversion of a GAU-CCU flight due to a technical snag, a full emergency was declared at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, at 1.42 pm on August 20,” an airport spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.
The spokesperson said that all the passengers were safe and were provided with necessary support and alternative arrangements upon landing. “Passengers were safely deboarded and assisted by terminal staffers. While the airline coordinated alternative onward travel for the passengers, LGBIA's terminal operations team remained on standby to provide all necessary support,” the spokesperson added.
When the flight detected technical air, several passengers panicked until they landed safely at Guwahati Airport. Passengers took to X to share their experience. In the post, a user wrote, “Scary Technical glitch mid-air. For a moment, it felt like time had stopped aboard the flight in Guwahati. Flight 9I756, flying from Guwahati to Kolkata, suddenly encountered a technical problem mid-air. As the situation unfolded, passengers held their breath in fear. But thanks to the alertness and quick decision-making of the pilot and crew, the aircraft was safely brought back and landed at Guwahati Airport.”
The Kolkata-bound Alliance Air flight took off from the Guwahati Airport at 1:09 PM on Wednesday. The flight returned to Guwahati Airport at 2:27 PM with the emergency being withdrawn at 2:40 PM. Currently, an investigation is underway to ascertain the issue.
“Alliance Air remains committed to the highest standards of safety and ensures that all aircraft undergo regular and rigorous maintenance checks before every departure,” the Airline stated.
