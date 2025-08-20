A large number of people travel by train everyday and they often carry along a significant load of luggage. Train passengers can often be seen struggling and competing with others for limited space when getting their bags on board and finding a place to keep them. Bags on seats, bags under seats, no corner of the bogie (train compartment) is left vacant. The situation is worse in the passenger coaches as compared to the AC coaches. The Railways, which has been facing problems like overcrowding, unfair use of railway resources and overloading, is now gearing up to seriously tackle this problem.

Like airports, the Railways is now going to implement baggage limits, which have been set according to the traveling class. Passengers may have to pay a fine for extra weight of luggage. This isn’t a completely new rule. The limit on baggage weight already existed, but had not been implemented yet.

According to Dilip Kumar, a senior official at the Ministry of Railways, passengers will now be asked to weigh their luggage on electronic scales at the railway station. If the luggage is over the allowed weight limit, they will have to pay a fine.

This rule will be introduced as a trial run in the first phase at major stations: Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Lucknow Charbagh, Banaras, Chheoki, Subedarganj, Tundla, Govindpuri and Etawah. If the first stage goes well, they will then prepare to roll it out in the next phase at other locations .

So let’s understand what this rule says and how much luggage a passenger can carry from now onwards. Also, what will be the criteria of imposing the fine on excess baggage?

Baggage Limits In Trains

According to the reports, baggage limits will be different for different classes.

AC First Class: Passengers can carry luggage up to 70 kg and will get a relaxation of 15 kg. If they want to carry more luggage, they can book an extra 65 kg parcel van.

AC Second Class: The allowance is up to 50 kg and will get a relaxation of 10 kg. In case of excess luggage, they can book an extra 30 kg parcel van.

AC Third Class or Chair Car: Passengers can carry luggage up to 40 kg and will get a relaxation of 10 kg. On exceeding this limit, they will have to book an extra 30 kg parcel van.

Sleeper Class: The allowance is up to 40 kg and will get a relaxation of 10 kg. And if they want to carry extra luggage, they can book an extra 70 kg parcel van.

General Class: The allowance is 35 kg with 10 kg relaxation. And if they want to carry more luggage, they can book an extra 60 kg parcel van.

Luggage Size Limit In Trains

After weight, the new rules of railways have also prepared a scale for luggage size, under which the length and breadth of a bag has been told.

- The size of your trunk, suitcase or box should not be more than 100 cm (length) x 60 cm (width) x 25 cm (height).

- But, if you are travelling in an AC 3-tier or AC chair car, then the size of your luggage must be smaller than 55 cm x 45 cm x 22.5 cm.

- If your luggage is bigger than the size mentioned, then you will have to book space in the train's brake van (luggage compartment), the minimum fare for which will be Rs 30.

- You are also liable for a fine if your bag blocks the boarding or deboarding area in the train.

- Children between 5 and 12 years of age are allowed to carry half the luggage (maximum 50 kg), for which no extra money will be charged.

What If Limits Get Exceeded?

If your baggage exceeds the weight and size limit, you will be charged a fine of 1.5 times your normal booking rate.

- The minimum fine is Rs 30, with minimum chargeable distance of 50 km and weight of 10 kg.

- Scooters, bikes or any other bulky objects will be booked separately and do not fall under free luggage allowance.

So, before travelling everyone is advised to check out the railways rules and regulations and avoid unnecessary fines and hustles.