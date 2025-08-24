- By Shibra Arshad
- Sun, 24 Aug 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Konkan Railway (KR) officially began operation of its first Roll on-Roll-Off or Ro-Ro car train services from Kolad in Maharashtra to Verna of Goa for the Ganpati Festival, celebrated in Maharashtra with great enthusiasm.
Ro-Ro Car Train Service Between Maharashtra And Goa; Key Highlights
- The service began with the first Ro-Ro car train departing from Kolad station in Raigad district at 3:40 pm to Goa. The train featured 10 wagons and two passenger coaches. Five cars, carrying 19 passengers, departed on Saturday evening and are expected to reach Goa on Sunday.
- According to a report by news agency PTI, although Konkan Railway has bookings for 8-10 cars for the next few days, they may not run the service if there are fewer than 16 cars, as it won't be financially viable for them to operate the Ro-Ro car train.
- Konkan Railway, in a release issued on Saturday night, stated that a dedicated AC coach and a second seating coach were provided in the car to ensure the comfort of passengers while their vehicles were securely placed on board.
- The Konkan Railway has announced that registrations for its Ro-Ro car transportation services are open until 5 pm, 3 days prior to the journey date, excluding the date of travel itself.
- The service, which will operate from August 23 to September 11, marks the first time the KR's Ro-Ro concept, pioneered in India in 1999 for trucks, is being extended to private cars.
- The specially designed rake can accommodate 40 cars per trip, with two cars loaded on each of the 20 wagons.
- Customers who desire to avail the service will have to pay Rs 7,875 per car for transportation from Kolad to Verna and Rs 5,460 for the journey between Kolad and Nandgaon.