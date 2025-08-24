The Konkan Railway (KR) officially began operation of its first Roll on-Roll-Off or Ro-Ro car train services from Kolad in Maharashtra to Verna of Goa for the Ganpati Festival, celebrated in Maharashtra with great enthusiasm. Ro-Ro Car Train Service Between Maharashtra And Goa; Key Highlights - The service began with the first Ro-Ro car train departing from Kolad station in Raigad district at 3:40 pm to Goa. The train featured 10 wagons and two passenger coaches. Five cars, carrying 19 passengers, departed on Saturday evening and are expected to reach Goa on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Noida Dowry Case Accused Shot At In Police Encounter After He Tries To Flee, Snatches Cop's Gun | VIDEO - According to a report by news agency PTI, although Konkan Railway has bookings for 8-10 cars for the next few days, they may not run the service if there are fewer than 16 cars, as it won't be financially viable for them to operate the Ro-Ro car train.

- Konkan Railway, in a release issued on Saturday night, stated that a dedicated AC coach and a second seating coach were provided in the car to ensure the comfort of passengers while their vehicles were securely placed on board.