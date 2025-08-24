Nikki Bhati Dowry Death Case: Vipin Bhati, who is an accused of killing his wife Nikki Bhati for Rs 36 lakh dowry was shot in leg during confrontation with UP police after he tried to flee and snatched cop's gun.

#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP | Accused of murdering his wife Nikki over dowry demands, Vipin Bhati brought to the hospital for treatment, after he was shot in the leg during an encounter with the police. pic.twitter.com/DZMuAenvX5 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025 #WATCH | Greater Noida: Accused of murdering his wife Nikki over dowry demands, Vipin Bhati says, "... I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common..." pic.twitter.com/YrPFaYARuY — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025 Vipin, talking to the media, said that he had no remorse for Nikki’s death as he did not kill her after he was taken to the hospital following a confrontation with police. He said, “I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common..." The encounter occurred after Vipin Bhati tried to flee and was shot in the leg in an attempt by police to catch him again. Vipin was arrested on Saturday after a video of him allegedly assaulting his wife went viral.

According to ADCP Sudhir Kumar, they had arrested Vipin but had to go back to the incident site to recover bottles of inflammable liquid, which he threw after using them to set her on fire. As police personnel recovered the bottle, Vipin snatched the inspector’s gun and tried to run, leading to an encounter that injured Vipin’s leg.

Vipin is accused of killing his wife, Nikki Bhati, by pouring an inflammable substance on her and setting her ablaze over a Rs 36 lakh dowry demand. ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Mother Consumes Poison With Kids After Dispute Over Gutkha In Chitrakoot; Three Dead What Is Noida Dowry Death Case: Nikki Bhati Killed For Rs 36 Lakh Nikki Bhati, who was married to Vipin Bhati in 2016, was killed by her husband and in-laws for Rs 36 lakh dowry on Thursday evening. She was killed by pouring an inflammable substance on her and setting her on fire.

Two videos of the incident that occurred in Sirsa village, shot by Nikki’s sister Kanchan, who is also married in the same family, went viral. One of the videos showed a man and woman assaulting the woman and dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other showed the woman limping down the stairs after being set on fire.