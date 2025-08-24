A 26-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot died by suicide after consuming poison along with her three children following a fight with her husband over ‘gutkha’ (tobacco). The woman, Jyopti Yadav, and two of her children died, while the third child, who was also poisoned, is currently in critical condition at a hospital.

According to the NDTV report, Jyoti Yadav was addicted to Gutkha, and had asked her husband, Babbu Yadav, who is a driver by profession, for money to buy it on Saturday morning. When he refused, a heated argument broke out between the two. Later that evening, Jyoti allegedly consumed poison and also gave it to her three children.

When Babbu returned home after work, he found his four-year-old son writhing in pain and crying that his mother had made him eat something bitter. Inside the house, their one-year-old daughter had already stopped breathing, while Jyoti herself lay in a critical condition.

The family rushed them to the Majhgawan Community Health Centre, where doctors declared the infant, Bulbul, dead. Due to the seriousness of the cases, the others were referred to Satna District Hospital. However, Jyoti and her four-year-old daughter, Chandrama, died on the way. The eldest child, five-year-old Deepchand, survived but remains in critical condition under treatment.

Relatives and villagers revealed that quarrels over Jyoti’s Gutkha consumption were frequent. Babbu had repeatedly tried to stop her, worried about the children’s well-being and the family’s future. According to the NDTV report, doctors and police stated that poison had indeed been ingested. Majhgawan Block Medical Officer Dr. Rupesh Soni said the symptoms were clear when the family arrived, and immediate referrals were made because of the severity of their condition.