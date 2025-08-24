Greater Noida: A woman from Sirsa village in Greater Noida was set on fire by her husband, Vipin, and in-laws over a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh. Vipin was later arrested, but before that, he posted on Instagram claiming that his wife, Nikki, had died by suicide. He wrote: “Why didn’t you tell me what had happened? Why did you leave me? Why did you do this? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki. Mere saath bahut galat ho raha hai tere jaane ke baad."

The incident came to light after a haunting video of her went viral, showing her limping down a flight of stairs just hours before she died on her way to a hospital in Delhi on Thursday. The woman’s elder sister, who is also married into the same family, said they were both tortured by their in-laws for dowry.

Her young son witnessed the horror when she was tortured and set on fire by his father and his grandmother. "They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire using a lighter," said the little boy, fighting back tears.

1. A woman named Nikki was allegedly killed for dowry, nine years after her marriage to Vipin Bhati of Greater Noida's Sirsa.

2. Her elder sister Kanchan, also married into the same family, claimed Nikki was burnt alive for failing to bring Rs 36 lakh in dowry. 3. Kanchan alleged that she too was assaulted by her in-laws for dowry demands. 4. "We were being tortured, our in-laws would tell us they did not get this or that during the wedding. They asked us to get Rs 36 lakh from our home. I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4 am on Thursday. They told me, 'We have got dowry for one, what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again," said Kanchan.

5. A video surfaced showing Nikki’s husband and mother-in-law dragging her by the hair and beating her.

7. She was rushed to Fortis Hospital with the help of neighbours, then referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, but died on the way. 8. Based on Kanchan's complaint, police filed a case against Nikki's husband, brother-in-law Rohit Bhati, mother-in-law Daya, and father-in-law Satveer. 9. Her husband, Vipin, has been arrested, while police are searching for the other accused; meanwhile, crowds gathered outside Kasna police station demanding justice for Nikki with placards reading "Justice for Nikki." 10. Her husband, Vipin, claimed that she died by suicide, adding that the world was calling him a killer because "she left him." 11. In an Instagram post on Saturday, just hours before his arrest for murder, Vipin suggested that Nikki had taken her own life.