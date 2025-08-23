- By Chetna Shree
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 09:40 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Greater Noida Horror: Horrifying visuals of an incident from Greater Noida’s Sirsa village have surfaced on the internet, where a woman was allegedly beaten up and set ablaze by her husband and in-laws for dowry. The woman’s elder sister, who is also married in the same family, said that they were tortured by their in-laws for dowry.
The incident occurred on Thursday night. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. A case has been registered, and the victim’s husband has been arrested.
What Led To The Incident?
The woman, identified as Nikki, was married into a family in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village in 2016. Her elder sister, Kanchan, said that torture began six months after her marriage over dowry.
“We were being tortured, our in-laws would tell us they did not get this or that during the wedding. They asked us to get Rs 36 lakh from our home. I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4 am on Thursday. They told me, 'We have got dowry for one (sister), what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again'. I was hit several times and I was not in my senses the entire day,” Kanchan said.
On Thursday night, the woman was thrashed by her husband and in-laws and set on fire in front of her son. In the video, Nikki is being thrashed by her husband, Vipin. Her husband and a woman were seen pulling her by her hair. Nikki was seen hobbling down the stairs while on fire and sitting on the floor with her burn marks clearly visible in the video.
“That same evening, they brutally assaulted my sister in front of me and the children. They then threw some liquid on her and set her ablaze in front of my eyes. I tried to save her, but I could not. Someone took her to the hospital. I don't know who. I had fallen unconscious... I want justice. I want my in-laws to suffer the way they made my sister suffer,” Kanchan added.
Nikki was set ablaze in front of her son. “They poured something on mumma, slapped her and then set her ablaze using a lighter,” her son said.
The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. On her way to Safdarjung Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. A senior police officer in Greater Noida said that a case has been registered and Vipin has been arrested on the basis of her sister’s complaint.
Further investigation is underway. The police are looking for her mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law, who have also been named in this case.