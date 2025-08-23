Greater Noida Horror: Horrifying visuals of an incident from Greater Noida’s Sirsa village have surfaced on the internet, where a woman was allegedly beaten up and set ablaze by her husband and in-laws for dowry. The woman’s elder sister, who is also married in the same family, said that they were tortured by their in-laws for dowry.

The incident occurred on Thursday night. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. A case has been registered, and the victim’s husband has been arrested.

What Led To The Incident?

The woman, identified as Nikki, was married into a family in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village in 2016. Her elder sister, Kanchan, said that torture began six months after her marriage over dowry.

“We were being tortured, our in-laws would tell us they did not get this or that during the wedding. They asked us to get Rs 36 lakh from our home. I was also assaulted between 1.30 am and 4 am on Thursday. They told me, 'We have got dowry for one (sister), what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again'. I was hit several times and I was not in my senses the entire day,” Kanchan said.