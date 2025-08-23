Odisha News: A class 2nd student was found stuck in the school window when the cook opened the school, and found an 8-year-old trapped inside the school overnight. Panic gripped a village in Odisha’s Keonjhar after a class 2nd student was untraceable after her school hours.

Jyotsna Dehuri, the girl, went to attend her classes at Government Upper Primary School in Anjar under Banspal block on Thursday. Jyotna went missing after her class, and her parents searched for their daughter the whole night.

As the school hours ended at 4 pm, teachers and staff locked the school without checking that the 8-year-old Jyotsna was inside.

Later, upon finding herself locked inside the school, Jyotna tried to come out of the school through the window. In a desperate attempt, she tried to squeeze her body through a classroom window with iron rods fitted in it. During her attempts to come out, her head got stuck in the window. The girl remained trapped in the same position all night before she was rescued the next morning.