- By Shibra Arshad
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
As the administration has decided to install smart electricity meters across the city, the ongoing drive has ignited widespread criticism among the residents. Locals have alleged that their electricity bill increased after the installation of the new meters, and the confusion over mandatory prepaid usage persists. The households have also alleged that the new system is not transparent in the process.
The Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA) raised concern among households, particularly in Noida Sector 34, the Hindustan Times reported.
As per the report, the abnormally high bills received by the residents have 'reinforced' the fear of inflated bills raised by the residents earlier.
The association has flagged the issue before with Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), asking them to look into the reason behind the inflated bills and clarify the usage terms of the new smart meter.
ALSO READ: Big Twist In Dharmasthala Mystery, SIT Arrests Complainant Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dakshina Kannada
The General Secretary of the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA), KK Jain, said, “Residents are receiving inflated bills after the installation of smart meters in Sector 34, which has caused widespread concern. Unless billing transparency and consumer trust are ensured, smart meters will remain a point of resistance," the publication reported.
Initially, residents resisted the rollout of the new smart meter, fearing increased electricity bills, but it was later installed after assurances from UPPCL, the association highlighted.
The federation, addressing the Chief Engineer of PVVNL Noida, wrote a letter, saying that prepaid meters were supposed to be optional, but now residents are getting SMS alerts saying it's mandatory. This change is causing confusion, especially since residents recently switched to monthly billing and already paid a security deposit.
“We were hesitant from the beginning because of doubts that these smart meters might run fast. Now, after installation, several of us have received unusually high bills, which only confirms our fears”, a resident, Devendra Vats, was quoted as saying in the report.
The association requested the UPPCL to keep the prepaid billing as an option and clarify whether some extra charges are being levied, leading to inflated electricity bills.
ALSO READ: Is Tamannaah Bhatia The New Heroine Of Ektaa Kapoor’s Ragini MMS 3?
Chief engineer Sanjay Kumar Jain said, “No official complaints of inflated bills have been received so far. Smart meter installation is mandatory, and wherever residents have raised concerns, our teams have checked the meters,” the report added.