As the administration has decided to install smart electricity meters across the city, the ongoing drive has ignited widespread criticism among the residents. Locals have alleged that their electricity bill increased after the installation of the new meters, and the confusion over mandatory prepaid usage persists. The households have also alleged that the new system is not transparent in the process.

The Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA) raised concern among households, particularly in Noida Sector 34, the Hindustan Times reported.

As per the report, the abnormally high bills received by the residents have 'reinforced' the fear of inflated bills raised by the residents earlier.

The association has flagged the issue before with Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), asking them to look into the reason behind the inflated bills and clarify the usage terms of the new smart meter.

The General Secretary of the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA), KK Jain, said, “Residents are receiving inflated bills after the installation of smart meters in Sector 34, which has caused widespread concern. Unless billing transparency and consumer trust are ensured, smart meters will remain a point of resistance," the publication reported.