Dharmasthala Mystery: In a big twist to the Dharmasthala mystery, Karnataka Police SIT arrested the complainant, who had alleged there were multiple murders, rapes and burials at a nearby religious site in Dakshina Kannada over a period of the past two decades. He was arrested on Saturday by the SIT formed to investigate his claims.

The complainant was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and its chief, Pranab Mohanty, before being arrested. His arrest came after inconsistencies were found in his statements and documents provided. The investigation officials interrogated the complainant, whose name is not revealed, on Friday till late hours. He was taken to a hospital for medical examination after long hours of questioning.

The officials said the probe will continue till the truth comes out. The SIT is continuing its probe into the matter.

Who Is The Complainant?

The name of the complainant was not revealed by the probing officials. However, it was told by the police that he is a prime witness and a former sanitation worker. He has claimed that he worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014. The complainant said he was forced to bury a number of bodies, including those of women and minors, in Dharmasthala. He had alleged that some of the bodies showed signs of sexual assault. He has also given a statement before a magistrate in this regard.