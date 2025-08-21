A 26-year-old woman from Muradanagar, Ghazipur, has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws for body shaming, pressuring her to diet and work out for three hours daily to resemble Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, dowry harassment, intentional humiliation, and forced abortion under the BNS.

According to the TOI, the woman, who was married in March this year, claimed that her 28-year-old husband, a physical education teacher from Meerut, was fixated on Nora Fatehi and coerced her into spending three hours at the gym every day.

ALSO READ: Bhopal Lawyer Fakes Disappearance To Escape Forced Marriage, Found Near Nepal Border: Cops She has also filed a complaint alleging severe harassment and abuse by her husband and in-laws. According to her statement, her husband forced her to spend three hours at the gym every day. If she refused, he would allegedly stop her from eating to prevent her from gaining weight. She further claimed that he constantly humiliated her over her appearance, saying he had ruined his life by marrying her and that he could have instead married someone who looked like actress Nora Fatehi.

In her complaint, the woman stated that her family spent approximately Rs 75 lakh on the wedding ceremonies and also gifted her husband a Mahindra Scorpio, cash, and jewellery. Despite these substantial expenditures, she alleges that her in-laws continued to demand more dowry and subjected her to regular harassment.

The woman also made a serious allegation that her husband administered an abortion pill without her knowledge, resulting in a forced miscarriage. When she began feeling unwell, her in-laws reportedly took her back to her parents’ home. Her condition worsened, and upon hospitalisation, doctors informed her that she had suffered a miscarriage.

"Two months ago, I found out that I was pregnant. I shared this with my mother-in-law, who showed no interest. One day, my husband gave me a pill, which I later researched online and discovered was used for abortions," she said in her complaint.