Delhi News: Three members of a family were found murdered in their home in Delhi’s Maidangarhi area, police said on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Prem Singh (aged around 45–50 years), his wife Rajani (40–45 years) and their elder son Ritik (24).

According to officials, when the police team entered the house, they discovered the bodies in separate locations. Prem Singh and Ritik were found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor, while Rajani’s body was recovered from the first floor. A knife and stones believed to have been used in the crime were also seized from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said that the family’s younger son, Siddharth (22–23 years), is currently missing. Local inquiry revealed that Siddharth had been undergoing psychiatric treatment. Police recovered medical papers and medicines linked to his treatment from the residence.

Chauhan added that initial information suggested Siddharth had allegedly spoken to someone about killing his family and leaving the house. “We have registered a case of murder, secured the crime scene and evidence has been collected by the forensic team. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called to the spot for inspection. The crime scene was preserved and photographs of the bodies were taken before the medico-legal process. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said multiple search teams have been deployed to trace Siddharth, who is believed to have left the house after the incident. The authorities are examining both medical history and statements from neighbours to establish the sequence of events.

Further investigation is ongoing