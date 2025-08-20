Railway News: In a bid to ease passenger congestion during the festive season, the Indian Railways has announced to run 12,000 special trains for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja. The announcement came during a high-level meeting in New Delhi, where Bihar NDA leaders met Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and urged him to improve rail connectivity in Bihar. Earlier, the India Railways announced to offer a 20 per cent discount on the base fare of return journey tickets booked for the festive season.

“After this discussion, it was decided that 12,000 special trains will be run for the upcoming Deepawali and Chhath festivals. 12,000 special trains so that passengers do not face any kind of inconvenience on these two big festivals... Those who will travel between 13th and 26th October and return between 17th November and 1st December will be given confirmed tickets, and a 20% discount will be given on the return journey. This experiment is also being done during this festival season,” Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Vande Bharat And Amrit Bharat Train To Be Launched In Bihar

In a major boost to rail infrastructure in Bihar, a new Vande Bharat Express from Patna to Purnea will be launched, aiming to provide faster and convenient travel options to the passengers.

In addition to this, the Railway Ministry has also given a positive nod to four new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya–Delhi, Saharsa–Amritsar, Chhapra–Delhi, and Muzaffarpur–Hyderabad.

Railways To Offer 20% Discount On Ticket Booking

The Indian Railways, on August 8, launched an experimental ‘Round Trip Package’ offering a 20 per cent discount on the base fare of return journey tickets. In a circular dated August 8, the Railway Ministry said, “passengers booking confirmed onward and return journey tickets for the same set of travellers, class, and origin-destination pair will receive a 20 per cent rebate on the base fare of the return leg.”