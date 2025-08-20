IRCTC Ticket Booking: The Indian Railways has introduced a ‘Round Trip Scheme’ for passengers ahead of the festive season to ease congestion and encourage them to use train services. Under the Round Trip Scheme, passengers can now avail a 20 per cent discount on the base fare for return journey tickets. This scheme applies to all trains, including special trains. To avail the scheme, passengers will have to book their onward journey tickets between October 13 to October 26, 2025 and return journey tickets between November 17 to December 1, 2025.

Steps To Book Onward Journey Tickets Under Round Trip Scheme - To book an onward journey ticket, open the IRCTC Rail Connect Mobile App and select the ‘Train’ option on the home page. -On the train booking window, click on the ‘Festival Round Trip’. Once you click on it, you will see complete details of the scheme, including a link to Terms & Conditions. Proceed further by acknowledging to continue booking under this scheme.

-Search for trains for the onward journey between October 13 to October 26. Choose the train (excluding any trains under the Flexi and Dynamic fare system) and select the class of travel. - Proceed further by clicking on the 'Proceed To Pay' option. Once your payment is successful, a booking confirmation page will appear with a PNR for the onward journey. -On the booking confirmation page, you will find the option 'Return Journey (20% Discount)' or 'Book Return Journey (Discounted) to book your return journey tickets at discounted rates. How To Avail 20% Discount On Return Journey Tickets Via IRCTC Mobile App? - To avail a 20 per cent discount on the base fare of return journey tickets, click on the "Book Return Journey (20% Discount)" or "Book Return Journey (Discounted)" option on the booking confirmation page of your onward journey ticket booking.

- Alternatively, you can go to the ‘My Booking’ section on the IRCTC Rail Connect Mobile App and select the onward journey PNR booked earlier. By clicking on it, you will be redirected to your onward journey booking page, where you will find the ‘Book Return Journey (20% Discount) option. Click on the button to proceed.