- By Deeksha Gour
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 12:17 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Train Baggage Rule: The Indian Railways is preparing to strictly implement luggage weight rules at 14 major stations in the North and Northeast Railway Lucknow Division. Passengers carrying more than the prescribed luggage limits may face additional charges, similar to rules followed at airports.
Currently, passengers can carry up to 70 kg in AC First Class, 50 kg in AC Second Class, 40 kg in Third AC and Sleeper and 35 kg in General Class. Any excess luggage will attract a fee per kilogram. In case passengers exceed the allowed weight without paying the fee, a fine up to six times the booking charge may be imposed. Oversized luggage may also incur fines based on the space it occupies.
ALSO READ: Train Cancellation News: 14 Trains Including Hyderabad - Raxaul Express Suspended Between August 21 And September 12; Check Full List
Train Update: THESE Stations Likely To Face Extra Luggage Fees
The stations identified for the implementation include Lucknow, Lucknow Junction, Aishbagh, Ayodhya, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Barabanki and Gonda. Weighing machines will be installed at these stations to monitor luggage weight.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Kuldeep Tiwari of Northern Railway Lucknow Division has instructed staff to strictly follow the Railway Board’s order and ensure smooth enforcement of the new system. The rules, which were suspended in 2018 and 2022 due to a lack of facilities to weigh luggage, are now being reintroduced to prevent overloading and ensure passenger safety.
ALSO READ: IRCTC Ticket Booking Guide: How To Book Trains Faster This Festive Season?
Meanwhile, porters across the country raised concerns about their working conditions. On Tuesday, the Rashtriya Kuli Morcha submitted a memorandum to the Divisional Railway Managers, including Lucknow, demanding Group D job provisions, better education and health services for railway porters. Morcha coordinator Ram Suresh said the memorandum also requests an investigation into the current conditions of coolies.
With luggage checks and penalties set to be enforced, passengers are advised to adhere to the prescribed limits to avoid fines and ensure a hassle-free journey.