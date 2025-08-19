Railways News: Due to the construction of the third and fourth railway lines on various sections of the South Eastern Central Railway, 14 trains passing through Dhanbad, Bokaro, and Ranchi will be cancelled on different dates in August and September. These trains include the Hyderabad, Surat, Vasco da Gama, and Maurya Express, among others.

List Of Cancelled Trains And Times

The following trains will be cancelled on the specified dates:

- 17005 Hyderabad-Raxaul Express: Cancelled on August 21 and 28

- 17006 Raxaul-Hyderabad Express: Cancelled on August 24 and 31

- 17322 Jasidih-Vasco da Gama Express: Cancelled on August 25 and September 1

- 17321 Vasco da Gama-Jasidih Express: Cancelled on August 22 and 29

- 17007 Charlapalli-Darbhanga Express: Cancelled on August 26 and September 9

- 17008 Darbhanga-Charlapalli Express: Cancelled on August 29 and September 12

- 13425 Malda Town-Surat Express: Cancelled on August 30 and September 6

- 13426 Surat-Malda Town Express: Cancelled on September 1 and 8

- 07051 Charlapalli-Raxaul Special: Cancelled on August 30

- 07052 Raxaul-Charlapalli Special: Cancelled on September 2

- 07005 Charlapalli-Raxaul Special: Cancelled on September 1

- 07006 Raxaul-Charlapalli Special: Cancelled on September 4

- 15028 Gorakhpur-Sambalpur Maurya Express: Cancelled on September 8

- 15027 Sambalpur-Gorakhpur Maurya Express: Cancelled on September 9

Maurya Express Cancellation Schedule

The Maurya Express running between Sambalpur and Gorakhpur will be cancelled in the first fortnight of September due to development work at Sambalpur station.

Coimbatore-Dhanbad Special Train Schedule Change

The Coimbatore-Dhanbad Special train, which runs weekly, will depart from Coimbatore at 4:15 PM instead of 7:50 AM due to delays. This change is expected to cause delays in its arrival on Saturdays.

Purushottam Express Route Change

From August 20, the Purushottam Express will depart from Anand Vihar instead of New Delhi and will also terminate at Anand Vihar. The train's arrival and departure times will be adjusted accordingly. The train will now reach Anand Vihar at 3:50 AM instead of 4:00 AM in New Delhi. In the return journey, the Purushottam Express will depart from Anand Vihar at 10:50 PM instead of 10:40 PM from New Delhi. Passengers will need to board the train at Anand Vihar instead of New Delhi.