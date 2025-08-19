- By Raju Kumar
VC Candidate B Sudershan Reddy: The INDIA bloc named former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the Vice President of India post. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, while announcing the name of the Vice President candidate, said, "This vice-presidential contest is an ideological battle, and all the opposition parties agreed on this, and this is the reason we have nominated B Sudershan Reddy as the joint candidate..."
Oppositon's Aim At Chandrababu Naidu
The move to pick a Vice President candidate from Andhra Pradesh is seen as a political tactic to tempt TDP Chandrababu Naidu, a key ally in the Central government. As Justice Reddy hails from Andhra, it would be a sentimental gamble for the politicians from the state.
Who Is Justice B Sudershan Reddy?
Justice B. Sudershan Reddy (Retd.), former Supreme Court judge, hails from Andhra Pradesh.
▪️ Born on July 8, 1946 in Andhra Pradesh
▪️ He was enrolled as Advocate at Hyderabad with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh on December 27, 1971.
▪️ He worked as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University.
▪️He has practiced in Writ and Civil matters in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.
▪️Justice Reddy worked as Government Pleader in the High Court during 1988-90.
▪️He also worked as Additional Standing Counsel for Central Government for a period of 6 months during 1990.
▪️ Justice Reddy was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995.
▪️ Served as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court
▪️ Supreme Court Judge (2007–2011)
▪️He took retirement on July 8, 2011
(With agencies inputs)