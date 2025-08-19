VC Candidate B Sudershan Reddy: The INDIA bloc named former Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the Vice President of India post. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, while announcing the name of the Vice President candidate, said, "This vice-presidential contest is an ideological battle, and all the opposition parties agreed on this, and this is the reason we have nominated B Sudershan Reddy as the joint candidate..."

The move to pick a Vice President candidate from Andhra Pradesh is seen as a political tactic to tempt TDP Chandrababu Naidu, a key ally in the Central government. As Justice Reddy hails from Andhra, it would be a sentimental gamble for the politicians from the state.

▪️ Born on July 8, 1946 in Andhra Pradesh

Justice B. Sudershan Reddy (Retd.), former Supreme Court judge, hails from Andhra Pradesh.

#WATCH | INDIA alliance names former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the Vice President of India post Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "This vice-presidential contest is an ideological battle, and all the opposition parties agreed on this,… pic.twitter.com/r7glvCdDjj

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Floods Streets, Schools Shut After City Receives 185mm Rainfall Overnight

▪️ B Sudershan has done BA and LLB

▪️ He was enrolled as Advocate at Hyderabad with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh on December 27, 1971.

▪️ He worked as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University.

▪️He has practiced in Writ and Civil matters in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

▪️Justice Reddy worked as Government Pleader in the High Court during 1988-90.

▪️He also worked as Additional Standing Counsel for Central Government for a period of 6 months during 1990.

▪️ Justice Reddy was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995.

▪️ Served as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

▪️ Supreme Court Judge (2007–2011)

▪️He took retirement on July 8, 2011

(With agencies inputs)