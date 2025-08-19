India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 was announced by the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar through the press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the 15-member squad, which was announced, whereas Shubman Gill has made his return to the T20 side and has been made the vice-captain. Jasprit Bumrah has also been included in the team. With Gill now all set to be an automatic choice in the playing XI, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma might not be the first-choice opening pair for India in the Asia Cup, and there was no place for Yashasvi Jaiswal as well.

ALSO READ: India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement BCCI Press Conference LIVE Updates 🚨 #TeamIndia's squad for the #AsiaCup 2025 🔽



Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana,… — BCCI (@BCCI) August 19, 2025 Star middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer couldn't make it to the squad despite his recent success in domestic cricket and commendable performances in IPL lately. India's Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill (vc), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Agarkar went on to mention that Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag will be the standby players. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Go Through Intense Preparations Ahead Of Their Much-Awaited ODI Return India will kick off their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 with the opening match against the hosts UAE, whereas their much-awaited clash against the arch-rivals is scheduled to take place on September 14 in Dubai. The Men in Blue are drawn in Group A. Of the 19 matches in the Asia Cup 2025, 11, including the final, will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium will host the remaining eight. The Asia Cup 2025 will be the 17th edition of the tournament and will see the participation of eight teams.

Notably, India and Pakistan could meet as many as three times should they progress to the Super 4 stage and the final. India are the most successful team in the tournament's history with eight titles under its belt, having won the tournament in its previous edition in 2023. This year's Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format and will work as a preparatory assignment for the teams for the T20 World Cup 2026.