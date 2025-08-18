Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India's veteran batters are grinding hard in order to return to the cricketing action as they were seen commencing the intense preparations for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, set to begin on October 19.

Virat and Rohit have retired from the Test and T20I cricket and were last seen in action during the IPL 2025 while playing for their respective teams. The star batters continue to remain crucial players in the India's ODI team with Rohit still being skipper of the side.

Earlier this year, India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title under Rohit's captaincy with Virat playing a crucial role as a senior batter. In a viral picture that surfaced on social media on Monday, Kohli can be seen smiling while the fan was also spotted beaming. A few days back the former skippr posted an Instagram Story of returning to the nets and beginning training ahead of the Australia ODIs.

Virat Kohli clicked with a fan during the Practice Session in London. 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/UenGhzIIgW — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) August 18, 2025 On the other hand, Rohit was spotted working out in the gym with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and the picture of the same has gone viral on social media. Rohit Sharma working hard on Gym with Abhishek Nayar 🔥 [📸: Dipak]



- RO IS COMING FOR 2027 WORLD CUP...!!!! pic.twitter.com/EERpRbEcpw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 18, 2025 The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will begin on October 19. The three games will be played in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney.

Recently, a report in Dainik Jagran claimed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might retire from ODIs as well in the Australia series. The report went on to mention that the duo would be asked to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy if they harbour the dream of playing the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Despite his recent struggles in Test cricket, Kohli remains a sensational player in ODI cricket. He has the most centuries by any batter in the 50-over format. He broke Sachin Tendulkar's record during the 2023 World Cup. The 36-year-old Virat completed his 17 years in international cricket on Monday, having made his India debut during an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla way back in 2008.