Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Patna Metro Rail Project and instructed officials to ensure continuous monitoring and speedy execution of work.
The Chief Minister inspected the Patna Metro Terminal at Bairia, where he visited the coaches, railway tracks, yard, and power grid. Officials informed him that the terminal premises will serve as the hub for maintenance, cleaning, and operations management of the metro.
Nitish Kumar also visited the Zeromile Metro Station, where he was briefed on the construction status and passenger facilities, including escalators, ticket counters, lifts, waiting areas, and platform access.
Emphasising the need for timely completion, the Chief Minister said, “We have been conducting regular inspections to ensure quality work and to avoid any hindrance in the construction process.”
Senior officials present during the inspection included Principal Secretary to the CM Deepak Kumar, Urban Development and Housing Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, CM’s Secretary Kumar Ravi, Patna Division Commissioner Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna DM Dr Tyagarajan SM, and other key officers associated with the project.