- By Aditya Jha
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 11:02 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Rekha Gupta Attack Row: A huge political controversy erupted after BJP MLA Harish Khurana alleged that the person who allegedly attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has links with AAP leader Gopal Italia. While sharing an image of the attacker with Italia, Khurana stated that AAP was behind the brutal attack on the chief minister. However, Italia stated that Khurana had shared a "doctored" picture, further labeling him "a petty troll". The AAP leader further warned the media outlets of legal action if they continued to cover Khurana's claims without any verification.
Harish Khurana, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), claimed that the attacker is connected with the AAP leaders. "What was suspected has happened. The photo with @ArvindKejriwal's close associate @Gopal_Italia says a lot. It clearly seems that the attack on @gupta_rekha ji today is connected to @AamAadmiParty. Will Kejriwal ji explain the truth behind this photo? Kejriwal ji, please explain, 'What is this relationship called?' Amazing," Khurana stated in his post.
ALSO READ: Pune Weather: Heavy Rain Continues, IMD Issues Red Alert Till August 21 | Check 7-Day Forecast
However, Italia strongly responded by stating that the BJP leader was demeaning the legacy of his late father, Madan Lal Khurana, by sharing such fake news. "Harish Khurana ji, you yourself don't have more respect than a troll, but before indulging in such cheap antics, didn't you think about the honour of your father, Madan Lal ji?" Italia stated in his post.
"Seeing your deeds, which are even lower than those of a small-time BJP worker paid two rupees per tweet, would the late Madan Lal Khurana ji be very pleased? What would he be thinking, seeing his son become a petty troll?" the AAP leader further asked. "My appeal to all media is not to run news based on this petty troll Harish ji's tweet without verifying it. I will be forced to take legal action," he warned the media outlets.
ALSO READ: 'Fire Starting In Bihar...': Rahul Gandhi Continues His Attack On EC Over Alleged Poll Rigging; Details
Delhi Police has booked Sakaria Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, the attacker, for attempt to murder under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).