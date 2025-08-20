Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday warned of political unrest in Bihar ahead of the state elections. Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would steal elections in Bihar, West Bengal and Assam. "I can see, there is a fire that is starting in Bihar. I am inviting all the senior leaders to come and see this fire because it cannot be stopped. A 4-year-old child in Bihar is shouting 'vote chor', 'vote chor'... They stole the Maharashtra, Haryana (elections)... They will steal elections in Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. But now it seems that fire has spread in Bihar... You can see that there is a storm..." Gandhi told while addressing the media.

Backing his party member KC Venugopal, Rahul Gandhi stated that he had not only crafted a vision of social justice for Telangana but had also worked on the state census, further emphasising the fact that the Constitution had the final answer to every legal conversation.

There is a fight going on between those that are attacking the Constitution and those that are defending the Constitution... Every single party has unanimously supported Reddy ji. He worked on the Telangana caste census, helped craft a vision of social justice for Telangana. As I was thinking what to say, I happened to look inside his pocket. And inside his pocket, there was the Constitution of India. He is carrying the Constitution of India with him everywhere... After about five minutes, he said to me, Rahul, I have been carrying the constitution in my pocket for 52 years... He said, because, in any legal conversation, the Constitution has the final answer..." he further stated.

On the conflicts taking place in the Parliament on the new bills introduced by the ruling party- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gandhi stated that the country was heading back to medieval times when the king could remove anyone on their own will, further stating despite being a democracy, there was no concept of what an elected person was.

"There is a lot of action going on about the new Bill that the BJP is proposing. We are going back to medieval times when the king could just remove anybody at will. There's no concept of what an elected person is. He doesn't like your face, so he tells ED to put a case, and then a democratically elected person is wiped out within 30 days. Also, let's not forget why we are electing a new Vice President. Just yesterday I was having a conversation with somebody and I said, you know, where is the old vice president gone? He's gone..." the Congress leader said.